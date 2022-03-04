Madras HC summons Tangedco officials for digging pits in public places

Chennai :

The first bench of Madras High Court, consisting of Chief Justice MN Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Thursday passed orders summoning officials concerned with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) for digging the roads and pavements in public places as the act causes hardships to the public.





“The government pleader is directed to inform the standing counsel for the Tangedco to ensure that a responsible officer is present in the court on the next date of hearing to find out why roads and pavements at various places are being dug for laying electric cables, despite the availability of latest technological methods,” the bench ruled.





The judges passed this order on hearing a contempt petition moved by V Tamizhanban seeking action against officials who fail to close the manholes in the Greater Chennai Corporation limit despite the HC having passed a direction.





The petitioner also submitted a photograph before the bench showing that many manhole covers are in damaged condition and the pavements in bad shape.





Meanwhile, standing counsel for the Greater Chennai Corporation has produced a picture to demonstrate that the damaged manhole covers and pavements are being repaired.





The matter has been adjourned to March 10.