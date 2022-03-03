DMK councillor R Priya to be Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation

Chennai :

The ruling DMK on Thursday elected R Priya as the new Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation. Of the 20 mayor posts, the party allotted 11 Mayorships to women and nine to men.









Councillor of Ward 78 in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar assembly constituency Priya Rajan is the daughter of Deceased DMK MLA ‘Sengai’ Sivam.





Mahesh kumar will be DMK’s deputy mayor candidate for the Chennai Corporation. More details awaited.



