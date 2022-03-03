Class 11 student booked for attacking classmate with knife

Chennai :

On Tuesday, during the lunch recess around 12.45 pm the accused aged 15 assaulted complainant, who’s also a Class 11 student from Kadachanendal Kathakinaru with a thermocol cutter knife due to previous enmity. A case was booked by the Keeraithurai police late on Tuesday based on a complaint lodged by the victim, sources said. The accused student is yet to be arrested, said police sources.