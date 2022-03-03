Thu, Mar 03, 2022

Special police constable booked for assault on Sub Inspector

Published: Mar 03,202207:15 AM

Mylapore police have booked a Tamil Nadu special police constable on the charges of assault on a sub-inspector on Tuesday night.

Representative image.
Chennai:
The incident happened near the Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore where the cops were posted to regulate the devotees visiting the temple for Mahashivratri celebrations. Police said that TSP cop Balaji and his brother tried to enter the temple through the exit gate for which sub-inspector Rajendran raised objection. Infuriated over this, Balaji allegedly attacked the sub-inspector. Further investigation is on.

