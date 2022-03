Abiramapuram police have arrested a man who stole expensive bicycles. The accused N Saravanan (38) of Choolai, was arrested with the help of CCTV footage and five stolen bicycles were seized from him.

Representative image. Chennai : Based on a complaint from one M Vasanth Kumar, police secured Saravanan and investigation revealed that he also stole costly cycles from Royapettah, Foreshore Estate and Mylapore. He was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday. Related Tags : Bicycle thief | Bicycle | Chennai