60-yr-old tries to attack son’s murder suspects on court premises, arrested

Chennai :

A 60-year-old man who tried to attack two murder suspects with a knife when they were produced before a magistrate in Allikulam court premises on Tuesday was arrested.





Police said that the man identified as M Udayakani of Choolaimedu wanted to take revenge for his son Antony’s murder in 2020 in which Iyyapan and Karthik were accused.





The duo was brought from the Central Prison in Puzhal by Kodambakkam police to be produced before the 20th additional court for the trial. As they were climbing steps, Udayakani who was waiting there suddenly fished out a knife and tried to attack Iyyapan and Karthik shouting that they too should die as revenge for his son’s death.





However, alert police personnel prevented the bid and secured Udayakani. He was handed over to police on bandobust in the court and was brought to Periamet police station.





Udayakani was booked under Sections 294 (b) (obscene language), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and remanded in judicial custody.