3 pvt firm staff held for Rs 2.25 cr fraud

Chennai :

A private food distribution firm situated in Chromepet used to supply food items to more than 2000 shops in and around Chennai. Police sources said the private firm accountant Santhanakumar, Manager Praveena Devi and Cashier Karthick used to submit false details and loot money every day while closing the accounts.





Recently during the Annual auditing, the company officials found that a huge amount has been siphoned off from the company. Based on a complaint from the firm the Chromepet police registered a case. During the investigation, it was found that Santhanakumar, Praveena Devi and Karhick had siphoned off the money by submitting false bills and the three of them were arrested. The police also arrested Praveena Devi’s husband Sekar who helped her to swindle the money. The four of them were remanded in judicial custody and were sent to prison.