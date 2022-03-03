Court stays order asking to reveal IOs’ personal info

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Wednesday passed an interim stay on a verdict passed by a single judge in April 2021 asking the Information Officers in government offices to reveal their details including Aadhaar number on every page of the replies given under the RTI Act.





The first division bench consisting of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy granted this interim injunction on hearing a writ appeal preferred by Tamil Nadu State Information Commission.





The TNSIC sought direction to quash the order passed by a single judge on April 16, 2021, which mandated the information officers to sign and reveal their details on every page of the RTI reply.





The single judge passed the order on a plea by M Chittarasu who alleged that Metropolitan Transport Corporation denied revealing certain info which he had asked for under the RTI Act.





The single judge passed the order stating that the information officers should put their signatures with Aadhaar details. However, the State Information Commission challenged the order saying the personal info on the Information Officers could not be released.