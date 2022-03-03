E-cigarettes advertised via social media despite ban, finds survey

Chennai :

Though youngsters across the country report limited use of e-cigarettes since their ban in 2019 in India, an online survey revealed that at least 26 per cent of the respondents noticed some form of marketing on social media platforms which show continued targeting of youth through these channels.





In September 2019, the Indian government announced a complete ban on e-cigarettes, citing the potential health risks on the youth. The ban includes a complete ban on production, manufacturing, import, export, transport, sale, distribution or advertising of e-cigarettes.





An online survey conducted by Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids in collaboration with Chair on Consumer Law and Practice, National Law School India University in February 2022 to assess use, accessibility, and marketing exposure for E-Cigarette, Heated Tobacco products (HTN), and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) after these were banned in India in September 2019, found that 94 per cent of respondents have never used e-cigarettes or other ENDS. Only 4 per cent reported using these products since the ban came into force.





A total of 4,049 people of 18-35 were engaged to understand their use of and access to these products under the survey.





Almost 50 per cent of people are using them due to social reasons, followed by liking for the flavours 27 per cent, and replacement or reducing the use of tobacco products 24 per cent.





The survey revealed that 26 per cent noticed some form of marketing on social media; 60 per cent on Instagram, 22.6 per cent on WhatsApp, 17.3 pc on Facebook, 14.3 pc TikTok and 6.8 pc on Twitter.