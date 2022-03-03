Ensure specific reservation for transgenders, HC tells govt

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Wednesday strongly recommended to the Tamil Nadu government to provide a specified percentage of special reservation for the Transgenders/Third Genders (TGs) in future public employments, apart from other relaxations and concessions extended to the socially and economically backward classes.





“This court strongly recommends to the state for providing a specified percentage of special reservation for the TGs in matters of future public employments, apart from other relaxations and concessions extended to the socially and economically backward classes,” Justice MS Ramesh passed the direction on allowing a batch of writ pleas challenging the notification issued by the TN Uniform Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB).





The petitioners, who are transgender, sought a direction to quash the notification issued by the TNUSRB in 2017-2018, 2019 and 2020 as it failed to ensure special reservations for the transgender section while they applied for the post of Grade-II police constable, Jail Warders and Firemen (men).





The petitioners submitted that TGs who identified themselves as male were not provided with any reservation and TGs who claimed themselves as female got 30% reservation in TNUSRB recruitment.





On recording the submission, the judge said while passing directions in NALSA’s case, the apex court held that the TGs should be treated as the third gender and directed the Centre and state governments to take steps to treat the TGs as socially and economically backward classes of citizens and extend all kinds of reservations in educational institutions and in public appointments.





“Clubbing all the reservations for the TGs-women and women candidates and denying any reservation for the TGs in the men category is an unrestrained use of authority by the respondents, which is not based on any reason, but rather a random decision, which could be termed as arbitrary or unfair,” the judge held.





The judge rejected the contention of TNUSRB that it had given exemption in the upper age limit for TGs. The court quashed the disqualification of the petitioners for the post of Grade-II positions in TNUSRB directing the member secretary of TNUSRB to treat all the petitioners as having qualified in the initial selection under relaxed norms applicable for women candidates, to appoint them as Grade-II cops within eight weeks.