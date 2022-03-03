Diversion of MTC buses forces students to walk a long distance

Chennai :

The frequent bursting of the sewage pipeline on Kamarajar Salai at KK Nagar has left thousands of students studying in the school located on the stretch to walk a long distance with MTC diverting services.





Since November last year, the MTC buses from KK Nagar terminus were not plying along the Kamarajar Salai due to multiple incidents of sewage network repairs.





N Viswanathan, an advocate, residing at KK Nagar said there are thousands of students studying in the three schools and a teacher training college located on the Kamarajar Salai. “They are forced to walk at least one to 1.5 km from the bus stop to their institutions,” he said.





The sewerage pipeline burst at Velankanni HSS in September-October and subsequently, another burst happened 200 meters from there. “In November, the pipeline was damaged near the church at Kamarajar Salai. To date, the road dug for pipeline work was not yet closed permanently. Now, the road has been again dug near Renuma Hospital by the Metro Water,” he said.





He said if the bus could be diverted to Bobbili Raja Salai or Jeevanandam Salai, the students could avoid walking long distances.





N Ravi, CPM area secretary of Virugambakkam said the Metro water should provide a permanent solution to the drainage network issue at KK Nagar. “Frequent pipeline bursts result in digging up of road which will eventually affect the traffic,” he said.