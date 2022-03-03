Madras HC to resume physical hearing from Monday

Chennai :

The Madras High Court will resume physical hearing of court proceedings from March 7, 2022. The hybrid model, that includes both physical and online mode of hearing, was introduced due to COVID imposed lockdown norms.





Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on hearing a petition on Wednesday said the current hybrid model that includes both online and physical hearings will be cancelled and cases will be heard only through the physical mode of hearing.





On Wednesday, additional advocate general J Ravindran flagged an issue in the virtual hearing proceedings saying that due to unwanted interferences and snags, he was not in a position to hear arguments by the petitioners clearly. On recording his submission, the CJ himself said that a few judges have also experienced issues in the virtual and hybrid mode of hearings. “Therefore, we are planning to take up cases only through the physical mode from March 7. If senior advocates have an issue in appearing physically, they are free to approach the registry and argue their cases through virtual court proceedings,” the Chief Justice said.