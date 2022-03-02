Sexual assault on minor son: Man gets 10 years imprisonment in Chennai

Chennai :

The accused P Viswapandian of Adyar was arrested in 2016 by Tirumangalam all-women police based on the victim's mother complaint that both her and her son were sexually assaulted by Viswapandian.





The trial of the case was concluded on February 28 and Viswapandian was convicted of the crime and was awarded 10 years, five years and one year of imprisonment for different sections, which he had to serve concurrently.