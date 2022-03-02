Editorial: For a city that never sleeps

Chennai :

Recently, in a move that might work wonders for reinstating Chennai’s reputation as a hip and happening metro, and not a sleepy town where shops shut before midnight, the Madras High Court declared that the police cannot enforce the closure of eateries at a specific time. Referring to the amendment of Section 35 vide Chennai City Police (Amendment) Act, 2007, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy held that the Commissioner of Police is not empowered to make any rules under Section 39, with regard to regulating the timing of opening and closing of eateries, hotels and restaurants either orally or through written instructions. The high court also invoked a government order from 2019 issued by the Labour and Employment Department of the State, which permits all shops and establishments to remain open 24/7. Such establishments can remain open as per their convenience so that citizens can grab a quick bite, even if it’s late night. The order seems to have come as a respite for thousands of citizens who burn the midnight oil to earn their bread and butter.





For night watchmen, food delivery executives, workers in MNCs and media enterprises working the graveyard shift, to even drivers and staffers in hospitals, transportation hubs, conservancy services, the availability of affordable meals at any point of time in the day, is nothing short of a blessing. The excuse that had been used by law enforcement authorities against keeping eateries open during the night was that it caused law and order problems. Stakeholders in the hospitality business haven’t taken kindly to this explanation as they liken it to the cure being even more dangerous than the disease. As Justice Krishnasamy argued, it seems counterproductive to shut down an eatery before midnight instead of dealing with the miscreants or antisocial elements who contribute towards making Chennai an unsafe city at night.





The high court’s ruling does not make it open season for pubs in the city to open their doors to customers so they can waltz in at any hour of the night. The rules pertaining to outlets that serve liquor are governed by Tamil Nadu’s Commissionerate of Excise and Prohibition. Ordinary watering holes that are not associated with any five star properties possess an FL-2 licence that requires them to shut shop by 11 pm. In contrast, outlets attached to star properties, which can afford the almost double fee for an FL-3 licence, can remain open 24/7, and they mainly cater to passengers from abroad landing in Chennai.





The absence of alcohol post midnight should not be a dampener for the denizens of the city. The Court ruling should be welcomed in letter, and spirit, pun intended. Many cities in India host vibrant night markets that invite an eclectic crowd of shoppers and foodies to their premises. For instance, we have Madurai, nicknamed Thoonga Nagaram, or the sleepless town, which has some of the most delectable cuisines, this side of the South.





Beyond our State, the Arpora Night Market in Goa, Khan Market in New Delhi, and Manek Chowk in downtown Ahmedabad, are examples of how the business communities of these regions have attempted to infuse novelty with small adjustments to their business hours. In the aftermath of the pandemic that had derailed the livelihoods of millions, a few simple leg-up initiatives aided by the local governments could go a long way in restoring some of the joys of living in urban India. Here in Chennai, a city with such a spectacular coastline, such tourism-friendly measures might not be such a bad idea after all.