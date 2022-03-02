Playback singer alleges fraud by travel agency

Chennai :

While meeting the media after submitting the petition, he said that a travel agency based in Gujarat has been duping people after inviting them to star hotels and collecting huge sums of money to become their members to avail free-stays at their network of luxurious hotels in the country as well as abroad. “However, they do not provide any such facility and it is hard even to reach them over the phone. The hotels when contacted told us that they did not have any tie-up with the agency, “ said Devan Ekambaram, who has sung in many Tamil movies apart from composing for a few. Devan said that many others have been cheated like him and requested the police to initiate action against the fraudulent firm as they continue to hold such events to include more members misusing his name and that of others.