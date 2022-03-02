Man gets 20-yr jail term for sexually assaulting minor

Chennai :

A special court for Pocso cases sentenced a 27-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment in connection with a case of sexual assault of a minor girl reported in Triplicane in 2018.





The accused, who rode horses for visitors at the Marina beach for a living, was arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl when she visited the Marina beach with a friend. After the trial in the case concluded recently, the man was found guilty of the crime. He was subsequently sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment and was slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000.





Meanwhile, Thousand Lights all-women police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on the promise of marriage.





The accused was in a relationship with the minor girl and took her to his house on February 24 where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.





After the girl informed her parents about the incident, Thousand Lights police registered a case and secured the accused.





Police said their investigations confirmed the accusations against the man, who was booked under Pocso Act. He was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.