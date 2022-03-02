Driver dies as truck touches live cable

Chennai :

A truck driver was electrocuted, and his associate escaped unhurt after their vehicle came in contact with a live overhead cable in Poonamallee on Monday afternoon.





Manikandan (26) and Selvam (24) were on their way to a warehouse in Red Hills from Gujarat with a load and the accident happened when they lost their way to the highway and entered Poonamallee by mistake.





When they tried to turn the vehicle around to return to the highway near the cemetery bus stop in Poonamallee, the vehicle came in contact with the low-slung overhead power cables





Manikandan who was not aware that the vehicle is electrified, tried to get down and suffered an electric shock when he touched the door. While he fell on the road burning, Selvam who was inside the truck decided to stay put without touching anything in the truck.





Passersby alerted the fire and police control room and personnel from both the services rushed to the spot. On information, a Tangedco staff reached the spot and suspended the power supply after which Selvam safely got down from the truck.





Manikandan’s body was sent for postmortem examination and a case has been registered about the accident.