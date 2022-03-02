3 held for aiding cops on the run

Chennai :

Three people were arrested by CBCID for allegedly aiding a police officer who is on the run in connection with a case of wrongfully confining a businessman and helping two others to extort his properties two years ago.





The arrested were identified as Sowkath Ali, Nandhakumar and Saravanakumar. The three were arrested recently and sent to judicial custody last Friday.





The arrested were accused of harbouring and aiding the accused Sivakumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police and others. They were found to have helped Sivakumar by supplying vital needs and money and they have been found to be continuously supporting the accused to evade arrest, a CBICID press note said on Tuesday. Vital information was received, and some documents were collected from them.





Based on those inputs CBCID police are continuing to search the absconding accused by constituting special teams. The case is based on the complaint by Rajesh, a businessman who alleged that Venkata Sivanagakumar, Tharun Krishnaprasad, Srinivasa Rao, Srikandan alias Kodambakkam Sri together along with Sivakumar, Saravanan, Inspector of Police, Pandiyarajan, Sub Inspector of Police, Head Constables Joseph, Giri, Jeyakumar had wrongfully confined him in farmhouse in the outskirts of the city and extorted his properties by threatening him.





He was forced to register his properties to Srinivasa Rao and Tharun Krishnaprasad of Andhra Pradesh. CB CID began its investigation eight months ago, and so far arrested six people in connection with the case. The other accused arrested earlier were Srikandan alias Kodambakkam Sri, Venkata Sivanagakumar and Dhanapal.