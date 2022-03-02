Missing peacock idol buried under temple tank: Idol Wing

Chennai :

Some of the missing idols, including a peacock idol, are believed to be buried under the Kapaleeswarar temple tank bed, the Idol Wing informed the Madras High Court on Tuesday, adding that it required Anna University’s technical assistance to trace these precious artefacts. The court granted it two weeks’ time to undertake efforts to retrieve it and added it would pass further directions in the case after that.





State public prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah made the submission before the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy which was hearing a plea by Rangarajan Narasimhan from Srirangam.





The petitioner had alleged that the idol of a peacock with a flower in its beak was replaced with a similar one, but with a snake in its beak though it is against the Agama rules. Rangarajan sought for a direction to the Idol Wing to recover the original peacock idol.





When the matter was taken up, the government advocate informed the bench that the investigation by the Idol Wing has revealed that several idols, including the original peacock idol, were believed to be buried under the temple tank. The investigators have sought assistance from Anna University to trace the idols using technology, the Jinnah submitted.





Meanwhile, the HR&CE Department informed the bench that there was no evidence to prove that a peacock idol with a flower was in place in the temple. However, when the department sought information from temple priests and experts, they said such an idol once existed in the temple. “The department is ready to replace the existing one with a new peacock idol carrying a flower in its beak,” HR&CE’s counsel submitted.





Recording the submissions, Chief Justice Bhandari granted two weeks to the Idol Wing to trace the missing peacock idol with the help of experts from Anna University. Further directions would be passed after that, the bench added and adjourned the matter by two weeks.





In 2018, a special division bench was informed by the then government advocate that documents related to the peacock idol in question were destroyed. When the livid bench asked the then head of the Idol Wing Pon Manickavel IG whether he had any information about the destruction of the documents, he said there was information that some of the staff had destroyed the file on a weekend.