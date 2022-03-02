Prevent garbage dumping, sewage discharge into Ennore creek, activists tell Forest dept

Chennai :

After recording 7 nests with 25 pelican hatchlings and a nest of a white-bellied sea eagle near the transmission towers in Kattupalli and the Ennore backwaters, members of the Save Ennore Creek campaign have written to Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj, asking him to order an inspection to check the indiscriminate dumping of garbage and discharging untreated sewage into the wetlands.





Alleging that corporate companies situated near Ennore estuary have been polluting the wetlands, the activists have submitted photographs of nesting birds indicating the ecological significance.





“Save Ennore Creek members have discovered nests and hatchlings of birds that are protected, and nests were found during a field study to identify critical nesting and roosting sites of endangered wetland birds in the fast-degrading Ennore-Pulicat wetlands off Kattupalli island,” the members said in a representation submitted to the Forest Department.





The pelican nests that were found south of Kamarajar Port’s Gate No 2 and the eagle’s nest on a tower in the ash-choked wetlands opposite North Chennai Thermal Power Station highlight the importance of the Kosasthalai river’s backwaters as a critical wetland habitat for endangered bird, said environmental activist Nityanand Jayaraman.





“A nest built by an eagle in 2018 was used by it for three consecutive years, until it was removed by miscreants last year. The investigating team comprising naturalists M Yuvan and Rohith Srinivasan, and social activists K Saravanan along with Nityanand Jayaraman, also documented large flocks of other migratory birds which include garganeys, painted storks, open-billed storks, pacific golden plovers, pelicans, black-headed ibis, Little Temminck’s stint,” the members said in the statement.





There is an immediate need to protect the habitats, including mudflats, ponds, streams, backwaters and thorny scrub within the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the Pulicat sanctuary, the team stressed in their letter Chief Wildlife Warden. They also asked the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to implement the Solid Waste Rules, 2016, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.





Far from being a well-regulated buffer to protect the sanctuary, the ESZ was a free-for-all with no enforcement oversight by the TNPCB or local body, the activists added in a press statement, urging the State government to take up steps to protect Ennore – Pulicat creek located adjacent to the renowned Pulicat bird sanctuary.