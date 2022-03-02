8 women injured as govt bus rams van on ECR

Chennai :

The accident happened in Vepanchery village around 1 pm when the van was picking up women employees of a private firm in Mambakkam. Police said an SETC bus heading towards Chennai from Cuddalore rammed the van, leaving one of the employees identified as Kala (26) with severe injuries, while seven other women suffered minor injuries.





Even as the women were rushed to Chengalpattu government hospital, the local public nabbed the bus driver and began to assault him. However, he escaped from the spot and surrendered at Koovathur police station. This led to a protest by the colleagues of the injured women and villagers, demanding the police to arrest him.





A team from Koovathur police station arrived at the spot and held talks to pacify the agitators. They assured the villagers that they would take action against the driver. Following the incident, traffic on ECR was affected for about an hour.