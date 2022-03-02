Sharp rise in Metro ridership

Chennai :

Chennai Metro Rail witnessed a sharp increase in its daily patronage in February with the state government lifting all the restrictions imposed for the COVID-19 third wave.





In February, 31.86 lakh passengers travelled on the metro as against 25.14 lakh in January registering a 26 per cent growth. However, it was much less than December 2021 patronage of 38 lakh - before the third wave began.





In December last year, the average daily patronage of the metro trains went up to 1.24 lakh a day which was more than the pre-pandemic high of 1.16 lakh a day witnessed in February 2020. With the COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions on public movement, the patronage of the metro came down drastically in 2020 and started to increase whenever the restrictions were eased.





Sources in the CMRL said that they expect the patronage to go up in the coming months with the lifting of restrictions and returning to normalcy. “With the opening of educational institutions, offices, malls and theatres, people are returning to their normal lives. The Number of people taking metro trains will go up, “ the sources said, adding that moreover, the expected opening of the Thiruvottiyur Theradi station and Wimco Depot station on the Chennai Phase 1 extension line will also help increase the footfalls.





“The two stations will be opened as and when the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety who inspected the stations on February 18 gives approval,” sources said.