3,705 posters pasted during urban local body election removed in Chennai, Madras HC told

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that in a way adhering to the direction of the first bench the Corporation had removed about 3,705 wall posters pasted on public places in several parts of the city.





The GCC also pointed out that it had collected a sum of Rs.2.65 lakh as the removal charge from the candidates who had pasted the posters across the city.





When the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy sat together, the GCC submitted a compliance report as per the direction of the bench.





On recording the submissions, the Chief Justice wondered whether the action was half-hearted as merely 3,700 posters have been removed from a big city. He further granted two week period to the GCC to remove the remaining posters and collect the charge from the candidates and disposed of the case.





On February 16, 2022, The first bench headed by the CJ MN Bhandari on hearing a plea moved by an AIADMK candidate P Arumugam had passed the direction to the GCC and Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) not to allow any candidate to post posters.





The bench also wanted to prosecute people who are violating the direction. The judges insisted the GCC and TNSEC remove all the posters and collect the amount spent for removing such posters from candidates who have stuck them in public places.