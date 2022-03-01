Unable to bear son’s plight in Ukraine, mother dies

In a shocking incident, a Tamil Nadu youth, pursuing medical studies in Ukraine and is struggling to meet the challenges in the war-ravaged country, broke down unable to bear the sight of his mother lying dead over his mobile phone on Sunday.

Chennai : Sakthivel, who is studying medicine in Ukraine, is the son of Sankar and Sasikala, farm labourers of Puthur hamlet of Kothur village panchayat in Pernambut panchayat union.On hearing of her son’s pitiable condition at being stranded in Ukraine after the war broke out, Sasikala was much anguished, resulting in her swooning in her house on Saturday. As her condition did not improve, she was rushed to the Pernambut hospital where doctors after examining her said she was already dead.When news of this was relayed to Sakthivel over a mobile phone, he brokedown on seeing his mother’s body. The last rites were performed by his elder brother Sarath Kumar, also a farm worker, on Sunday.A pall of gloom descended on the entire village over this incident.