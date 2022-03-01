Tangedco told to file ‘outsider’ list

Chennai :

In a communication to Tangedco, the Finance Department (Expenditure) has sought the list of other state candidates who were recruited and have not passed the Tamil test from 2011 to 2020.





The finance department has asked to inform whether the service rules of Tangedco provide for discharging such persons from service. If so, the reasons for not discharging such persons from the service along with a copy of the service rules may be furnished.In May 2019, Tangedco had recruited 300 assistant engineers. Of them 36 were non-Tamil or people hailing from other states including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The appointment of non-Tamils in the state-owned utility created a political furore in the state.According to the services rules of Tangedco, the candidates who do not possess adequate knowledge of Tamil may also enter the Tangedco’s service subject to fulfilment of certain conditions like they should pass Tamil languages tests within two years. If they fail in the tests, the officials could be discharged from the service.