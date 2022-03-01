IIT-M launches international interdisciplinary programme

Chennai :

These specially curated two-year programs provide international students from any engineering background with a great opportunity to be part of the vibrant and world-class learning environment at IIT Madras.





IIT Madras is the only educational institution in India to offer this Interdisciplinary Master’s Degree, providing students an unprecedented level of academic flexibility to learn and work in current areas that would define the future of global engineering and technology. Scholarships will be provided for accepted international students with outstanding records.





IIT Madras, in a release, said the International Interdisciplinary Master’s degrees are available in nine interdisciplinary areas that include Energy systems, Robotics, Quantum Science and Technology, Computational Engineering, Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology, Data Science, Cyber-Physical Systems, Complex Systems, and Dynamics, and Biomedical Engineering.





Professor, Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras said, “Faculty have carefully selected courses that will take a competent undergraduate student from almost any field of Engineering and make the student a strong candidate in an interdisciplinary area. This is a great opportunity for students, often confined to traditional Engineering disciplines, to explore contemporary areas of expertise.” According to him, the International Interdisciplinary Master’s Program provides a platform for international students with exceptional performance in their undergraduate programs to participate in these activities. In addition to courses in Data Science, and Biomedical Engineering, among others, the international students will take up courses in Indian culture as well. A dedicated research skills course will prepare them for their master’s thesis work.