Man held for ‘proud Hindu terrorist’ remark on YouTube

Chennai :

Easwar Chandran Subramanian of Ashok Nagar, who used to run a manpower agency, has been booked under Sections 153, 153A (1) (a) and 505 (1) (b) of IPC and remanded in judicial custody on Monday.





Police said that he was booked based on a complaint from Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam on the YouTube video in which he was seen replying to a query by the interviewer that he would be regarded as a Hindu terrorist by the ‘opposition’s’ ideology and he was proud of it. He also said that he would accept Godse as a true Hindutva if he had murdered Periyar, Mohammed Ali Jinna and Ambedkar before killing Gandhi as they “demanded separate countries for their identities.” The voxpop was taken by a YouTube channel to get reaction for the BJP candidate’s win in the 134th ward in the local body elections.





Easwaran reportedly told police that he spoke to them after the channel assured that only edited version would be published.





Police said that the accused was unmarried and has MS degrees to his credit. However, he was currently unemployed.