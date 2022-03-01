Dolphin carcass washes ashore in Kovalam, goes missing

The carcass of a dolphin that washed ashore in Kovalam on Sunday evening went missing in the night. The forest department has registered a case and investigating.
Chennai: On Sunday evening a dead dolphin which was about 5.5 foot height washed ashore in Kovalam. The villagers did not inform the police or the forest department and the visitors were taking photographs of the dolphin till the night. On Monday morning the Thiruporur forest department on information went to the Kovalam beach but they were unable to find the dead dolphin. The forest ranger Kalyan said they got the information only in the morning and when he reached the spot the dolphin carcass was missing. The officials are inquiring about the NGOs whether they buried the Dolphin since it was unattended for the whole night. The officials hope to find the carcass of the dolphin soon and take it out and send it for post-mortem examination to find out the reason why it died. The forest department has registered a case and further inquiry is on.
Conversations