Man kills uncle in a drunken brawl

Chennai :

The deceased M Kumar (63) of Nelmeli village in Chengalpattu was a construction worker. Police said Kumar’s relatives Ramadas and Venkatesan were also staying along with his family in Chengalpattu. On Sunday all the three of them were consuming liquor and during that time a quarrel broke out between Kumar and Ramadas.





After a noisy argument, Ramadas took a knife and attacked Kumar and stabbed his chest multiple times and escaped from the spot. On information, the Chengalpattu Thaluk police who arrived at the spot sent the body for post-mortem examination and arrested Ramadas who was hiding in the locality. Police said Kumar was Ramadas’s uncle and he was staying in Kumar’s house for the past few years and was working along with him. The police have registered a case and are inquiring the reason behind the murder.