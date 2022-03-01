Rods protruding from truck impales car driver

Chennai :

The deceased A Robert of Padi was a civil engineer. The accident happened when he was proceeding towards Porur on the bypass road.





On the flyover at Maduravoyal, Robert sped the car without noticing the heavy steel rods protruding out of the vehicle in the rear and hit them. The rods broke through the windshield and pierced him in the neck. Robert died on the spot.





While traffic was affected on the stretch due to the accident, Koyambedu traffic police on information came to the spot and removed the mangled vehicles from the road. Robert’s body was sent for post-mortem examination.





A case was registered and the lorry driver P Sandhya Raj (28) of Ambattur was detained for an inquiry.