92 sovereigns, diamond jewels burgled in Minjur

Unidentified people escaped with 92 sovereigns of gold and a diamond neckpiece worth Rs 40,000 from a house in Minjur on Sunday.

Chennai : The victim S Suresh (54), an employee of NTECL, had gone to his brother’s house in Kolathur with his family on Saturday. His neighbour alerted him on Sunday afternoon that Suresh’s house door has been tampered. He rushed to the house and found out that 92 sovereigns of gold jewellery and a diamond neckpiece were missing. Based on a complaint, Minjur police have registered a case and further investigation is on.