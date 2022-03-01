States told to work together to stop elephant poaching

Chennai :

The bench consisting of Justice V Bharathidasan and Justice N Sathish Kumar made this observation while hearing pleas moved against the poaching of wild elephants. The petitioners sought directions to the State governments of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka to prevent the poaching incidents.





Recently, the court had directed authorities to constitute a special task force comprising officials from Tamil Nadu and Kerala to protect elephants and further ordered notice to the Kerala government to file its response regarding the appointment of an officer to the STF.





Following this, the Kerala government informed the court that it has decided to appoint Manu Satyan. The Kerala government’s advocate told the High Court that Manu Satyan has the experience of conducting inquiries about the killing of 18 elephants in Malaiyattur when he was serving as the officer-in-charge in Periyar Tiger Reserve.





Recording the submissions, the bench insisted the Kerala government file its affidavit regarding its proposal of an officer to the special team. “The SIT shall inquire about incidents of animal killings in the State of Kerala after getting the nod of the Kerala government,” the bench added.





The judges also noted the joint operation of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka was required to prevent wildlife poaching in the Western Ghats. The matter has been adjourned to March 18.