Madras HC tells govt to implement plastics ban in CM’s Kolathur constituency as pilot

Chennai :

The bench comprising Justices A Vaidhyanathan and PT Asha issued this direction to the government while hearing a review petition moved by Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Plastic Manufacturers’ Association.





“The State shall select a particular area and put its focus on banning the plastic items. As a pilot project, the State shall choose Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Kolathur constituency for implementing the government’s order banning plastic materials,” the bench said.





When the matter was taken up for hearing, the petitioners alleged that Tamil Nadu banned the production of plastic materials in the State but it has not prevented purchasing plastics from other states and using them in Tamil Nadu.





The judges held that the complete ban on plastics means the State should not only prevent production in Tamil Nadu but also has to restrain people from procuring them from other states. The government should introduce alternative materials for plastics, it added. Responding to this, the government advocate submitted that it has already introduced Manjappai (yellow cotton bag) as an alternative to plastic carry bags. The initiative has been receiving good response from the people, the advocate added. The bench directed the government to implement the ban first in Kolathur, and sought report within three weeks and adjourned it to March 24.