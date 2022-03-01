Two arrested under Pocso Act

Kilpauk all-women police have arrested a 22-year-old man under Pocso Act for eloping with a minor girl he befriended on social media and sexually assaulting her.

Chennai : The accused D Santhosh of Chittoor met the 16-year-old girl on Facebook and developed a relationship. He allegedly wooed her on the promise of marriage to run away from her house and sexually assaulted her, said police. The girl was rescued from him and Santhosh was remanded. In yet another case, Tirumangalam all-women police arrested a 55-year-old man on the charges of sexual assault on a six-year-old girl. The accused R Kumar of Tirumangalam was booked under Pocso Act based on the complaint of the child’s parents and remanded in judicial custody.