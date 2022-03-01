Class 8 girl raped for over a month, guest lecturer, BDS student among four held

Chennai :

The victim is a class 8 student and her mother is a teacher at the same school. Police said that she developed a connection with one of the accused B Vasanth (20) alias Vasanth Vishal of Kanniyakumari district, who pursued BDS, when she often visited a refreshment outlet near her school.





Eventually, she started visiting Vasanth’s rented house where she was introduced to hookah by the accused and sexually assaulted several times.





Police said that Vasanth informed his friends M Raji alias Balasivaji alias Sathish Kumar, P Vishal (19) and his guest lecturer in the college M Prasanna (32) about the girl and they too sexually assaulted her inviting her to Vasanth’s house.





The girl’s mother noticed changes in her behaviour and confronted her when she spilled about the abuse she was put through.





Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, Vadapalani all-women police registered a case and secured all four suspects, who were booked under Pocso Act. Further investigation is on.