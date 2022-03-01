Corporation seizes 585 stray cattle in two months

Chennai :

The Corporation said that its public health department has been seizing stray cattle roaming in the city causing hindrance to traffic. They were taken to shelters run in Chinthadripet and Perambur. Cattle owners would have to pay fine of around Rs 1,500 and tender a written apology. If the cattle are caught for the third time, they would not be returned to the owner but would instead be handed over to the Blue Cross.





On February 26, officials caught 21 stray cattle and collected a fine of Rs 32,550 from the owners. As many as 287 cattle were seized in January and 298 in February, and collected a total fine of Rs 9.06 lakh.





“We urge cattle owners not to allow them to roam in the city causing hindrance to traffic. If not, their cattle would be seized and they would face police action,” it said in a statement on Sunday.