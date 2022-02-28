Commercial tax officer attacked by tenant over rent dispute

Chennai :

A commercial tax officer and her son were attacked by their tenant over the rent dispute in Villivakkam and Sunday and police detained the suspect.





The accused, A Ashok Kumar, an auto driver, had allegedly been living in the house of victim, Bala Sowndri, a deputy commercial tax officer, for the last 10 months and defaulted on the house rent for six months.





On Sunday, Bala Sowndri and her son Aravindan visited Ashok Kumar to demand rent and a quarrel erupted between them. In the end, Ashok Kumar attacked the mother-son duo with an iron rod and fled the spot. The victims who suffered bleeding injuries received sutures at a private hospital and lodged a complaint at Villivakkam police station. The accused Ashok Kumar was secured by police and further investigation is on.