Duo arrested for attacking cops in Korattur

Chennai :

Two men who created ruckus in public under the influence of alcohol and attacked police personnel when they tried to secure them were arrested by Korattur police.





Head constable Srinivasan and home guard Akash Babu suffered injuries in the attack and the accused detained were identified as siblings - Deepak Raj (21) and Jeevak Raj (19).





The police personnel were on patrol in the wee hours of Sunday when they reached water canal road on information from the control room that two drink men were creating a nuisance.





When they tried to warn them, the duo allegedly attacked the cops with sticks and stones before fleeing the spot.





While the injured were treated at hospital, the accused were secured by cops.