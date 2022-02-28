Man kills wife, held, flower vendor hacked to death in city

Chennai :

However, Ilangovan allegedly suspected Vennila of infidelity and often fought with her. On Saturday, Vennila went to Ilangovan’s grandfather’s house in Puzhal to complain, where a verbal fight broke out between the couple. Infuriated Ilangovan stabbed Vennila with a kitchen knife and fled. Vennila died and police arrested Ilangovan. Meanwhile, a flower vendor was hacked to death on Sunday in Kodungaiyur. A five-member gang surrounded Gopi at Muthamizh Nagar where he sells flowers and hacked him with machetes at 5.15 pm. His wife, who tried to rescue him, too suffered injuries and was admitted to hospital. Police suspect trade rivalry and launched a hunt for the accused.