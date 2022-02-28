One-year-old dies after mother falls with the child

Chennai :

The deceased Rishika was the daughter of Srinath-Kavitha couple, residents of Ashoka Nagar, Arumbakkam. Police said that the incident happened on Saturday evening when Kavitha tried to enter the toilet carrying Rishika. Kavitha allegedly slipped and fell on the floor. While both the mother and child did not suffer any external injuries, Kavitha found the child falling unconscious and rushed her to a nearby private hospital with the help of neighbours and then to another private hospital. However, the child was declared brought dead. On information, Arumbakkam police sent the child’s body for post mortem and registered a case of suspicious death. Further investigation is on.