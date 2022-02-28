Amrita varsity PG admissions

Chennai :

For MBA aspirants, Amrita School of Business (ASB) which is AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) ranked is taking in applications for eligible students who have excelled at any of the valid tests from CAT/ XAT/ MAT/ CMAT/ GMAT/ GRE. ASB provides an MBA with specialisations in marketing, finance, operations, business analytics and Human Resources.





The university also offers an integrated MBA-MS Dual Master’s programme in management in conjunction with the University at Buffalo, State University of New York [UB], one of the best public colleges in the United States. Amrita also has student exchange programmes with top international institutions for eligible students.