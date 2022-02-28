SRM Tech to give AI solutions with Zonar

Chennai :

SRM Tech has announced a strategic alliance with Zonar and this partnership is expected to add Artificial Intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics capabilities to light-duty fleets’ telematics, enabling actionable data analytics for improved vehicle uptime and increased aftermarket part sales.





Using an AI-driven framework, SRM Tech integration allow aftermarket part suppliers to streamline operations to better serve their customers’ uptime needs while monetising existing aftermarket parts inventories more effectively. With predictive data analysis, suppliers can now anticipate what part is needed at the right time.





The integration leverages data pulled from the Zonar, its light-duty telematics control unit (TCU), developed in conjunction with its parent company Continental, a leading connectivity solution provider.





The easy-to-use and plug-and-play Zonar LD transmits light-duty vehicle data and diagnostics codes, improving vehicle performance, efficiency and security. This transmission provides the ideal point of integration for SRM Tech to capture meaningful fault data for suppliers to support their customers predictably.





“This partnership exemplifies our core philosophy, ideas at work, enabling predictive analytics and AI to take telematics to the next level in value,” said Anand Kashyap, Chief Executive Officer at SRM Tech, adding, “We aim to help further Zonar’s mission of enhancing the safety, performance and success of its customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world.”