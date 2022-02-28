Be knowledge creators, students told at MCC graduation

Chennai :

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary R Subrahmanyam emphasized how critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity can enable students to become creators of knowledge rather than being followers at the 20th Graduation Day (Self-Financed Scheme) of Madras Christian College (MCC).





A total of 1,010 students graduated from batches 2017-20. Subrahmanyam, an alumnus of the college, in his chief guest address, said that life spent in MCC has a significant pride of place as it has broadened his vision, made him more compassionate and exposed him to many cultures while preserving his core values.





According to him, basic life skills have to be an essential reality and educational institutions can play a major role in fulfilling these. In his opinion, for every educational institution to stand up to the expectations of future generations, it must change and evolve constantly.





He further elaborated on how technology will improve and intensify learning processes and how institutions should fully be aware of these developments and incorporate them into the pedagogy.





Subrahmanyam expressed his happiness in MCC’s achievement in being ranked the 17th best college in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and appreciated the commendable work done by principal Dr Wilson in setting up the Institution Innovation Council.“We should all work together to support the MCC-MRF Innovation Park which would incubate innovative ideas— This century belongs to those who can innovate and create,” he added.





According to him, “Institution of MCC-MRF Innovation Park would redefine the education in Liberal Arts and Science Colleges of India setting trends for other institutions of similar order to appropriate.”