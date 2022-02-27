Blue Cross inaugurates mobile animal ambulance for stray animals

Chennai :

The Blue Cross of India and Four Paws International inaugurated India's first fully equipped mobile animal ambulance for stray animals on Sunday in the city.





As shelter became overcrowded due to hundreds of sick and injured animals, this ambulance launched would treat thousands of animals in the city and outskirts.





"The shelter is usually overcrowded due to sick and injured animals that are rescued and brought for the treatment. However, many animals do not require in-patient treatment in the hospital, so they can be treated and cured at the site itself. This is the first animal ambulance launched for street animals," said Vinod Kumar, General Manager (Admin), Blue Cross of India.





"If a dog is injured on the road instead of bringing them to BCI, anybody can call the ambulance. And they would be given on-site treatment. If the animal requires admission in extreme cases they will be transported back in the vehicle to the hospital," he added.





The stray animal care ambulance is fully equipped and is customized with a treatment table, an invertor, two fans, fridge, drawers to keep bandages and Sterilite products, medicines, stretcher trolly, oxygen cylinder, two removable cages to hold dogs, and also dog catching equipment.





"If an animal is spotted injured on the road, it should be reported to BCI using the link - bit.ly/bciresq . The veterinarian and the driver cum para-vet will visit the spot and check the animal's wound, provide treatment," said Dawn Williams, General Manager, BCI.





The team vaccinates pet dogs that are brought by people living in the vicinity wherever possible. The animal ambulance will treat any injured animals including dogs, cats, and cows.





It will function from 9 am - 5 pm every day. The stray animals will be treated for free unless the person is willing to donate some amount to Blue Cross.





The ambulance was flagged by honorable Dr. Justice Anita Sumanth in the presence of Dr. S Chinny Krishna, Chairman of Blue Cross of India.















