CMRL work: Traffic curbs during night hours for 2 months

Traffic regulations have been brought in to facilitate the CMRL (Phase-2) works for Corridor-4

Chennai :

Traffic regulations have been brought in to facilitate the CMRL (Phase-2) works for Corridor-4 on Mount-Poonamallee-Avadi Road from Chennai Bypass Junction near Sivan Koil Porur Lake to Kumananchavdi Junction between 11 pm and 5 am for two months.





Traffic on Mount Poonamallee Avadi Road (SH 55) from Chennai. Bypass Junction (Near Porur Lake) to Kumananchavadi junction is made accessible for light vehicles (car, jeep and bikes) with entry banned for heavy vehicles (van, truck, bus). Ambulances shall be exempted and allowed.





Heavy Vehicles coming from Mount Poonamallee Avadi Road towards Kumananchavadi junction will be diverted through Maduravoyal Toll Service Road – Bypass Road – Poonamallee Road –Vanagaram – Velappanchavadi – ACS College Saveetha Dental Hospital – Left. Towards Kumananchavadi to reach their destination.





Heavy vehicles from Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, Poonamallee Kumananchavadi Junction towards Porur via Mount Poonamallee Avadi Road (SH – 55) should take a diversion through Chennai-Bengaluru Highways - Saveetha Dental College - right turn through Chennai Bangalore Cloverleaf, toll plaza near Samayapuram Road and Mount Poonamallee Avadi Road and will reach their destination.





Avadi traffic police have invited suggestions on the traffic modifications by mail dcpavadi.traffic@gmail.com or via Twitter http://twitter.com/avadipolice.



