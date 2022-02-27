Battery cars are back at Chennai airport

Chennai :

After a gap of two years, the battery-operated vehicles resumed operation at the Chennai airport on Saturday.





The battery-operated vehicle services were first introduced for the flyers in 2019. The e-vehicles allowed passengers to travel between domestic and international terminals for free. In 2020 March, the service was stopped after the lockdown was imposed. Though the flight services resumed gradually in May, the battery vehicles were not used.





When the passengers requested resuming of battery cars in 2020, the airport authorities said that it is not possible to operate the vehicles since the passengers had to appear for the RT-PCR test and there are many procedures to be followed and operating the battery vehicles would make it difficult for the airport authorities to guide the passengers properly.





Now, with COVID cases coming down significantly, the situation at the Chennai airport has also become normal.





Airport officials said the vehicles will be operated round the clock on all days from now and that passengers can make use of the service for free. The elderly passengers and passengers with health difficulties would be given priority to travel in the vehicle.



