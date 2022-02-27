Students celebrate Bus Day, smear cake on conductor’s face, 30 booked

Chennai :

Sembium police have booked as many as 30 school students for celebrating bus day by stopping an MTC bus midway on Friday.





The incident happened around 10.30 am at Lakshmi Amman temple bus stop and the students belong to a government higher secondary school at Bandar Garden street. The students allegedly stopped the bus (route No 64K plying between Kavignar Kannadasan Nagar and Broadway) and climbed atop to garland the bus. They also poured milk on the bus and cut a cake to celebrate their bus route.





Bus conductor Velu questioned the students, but they allegedly smeared the cake on his face and fled since he alerted the police control room. Based on his complaint, Sembium police registered a case against the unidentified students under four sections. Further investigation is on.



