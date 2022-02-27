Five arrested for murdering man, throwing body on railway track

Chennai :

Two days after a man was found murdered on the railway tracks near Tiruvottiyur station, Korukkupet railway police Saturday arrested five suspects.





The accused were identified as S Dinesh, 19, Rajuman, 19, M Deena, 18, S Manikandan, 23 (all four from Tiruvottiyur), and K Rajesh, 23, of Sathangadu. Police said deceased Srinivasan had enmity with Rajesh and when the latter found him walking alone on the track between Wimco Nagar and Tiruvottiyur railway stations on Wednesday night, Rajesh along with the other accused secured the victim.





They beat him with stones, liquor bottles, asbestos sheets and murdered him on the spot before fleeing the spot. On Thursday morning, passersby noticed a man lying dead with injuries and alerted Tiruvottiyur railway police. A case was registered and the suspects were secured after investigation. Further investigation is on.



