Young siblings drown on their visit to Marina Beach along with friends

Chennai :

Two siblings, aged 15 and 13, drowned in Marina Beach on Saturday. The deceased D Akash (15) and D Harish (13) of Kaveri Nagar in Tirunindravur and students of Class 10 and 8 respectively had come with 10 other friends to Marina Beach.





Around 12.30 pm, the group of schoolboys were swimming in the sea when Harish was first sucked in by a giant wave. Akash, who went in search of his brother, also went missing in the sea. Others searched for the sibling duo and found Harish’s body washed ashore. Meanwhile, rescue personnel at the beach rushed to the spot on information and launched a search operation.





However, they could only retrieve Akash’s body. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the duo’s father Devaraj, a tailor by profession, was alerted. Marina police are investigating the incident.



