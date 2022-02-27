Duo held for robbing eatery manager after feasting on free biriyani

Chennai :

Two men who robbed an eatery manager after feasting on ‘free’ biriyani were arrested by Kolathur police. The accused Kumar (31) of Red Hills and Gopinath (24) of Padi have petty cases pending against them, said police.





The incident happened on Friday evening when they reached an eatery at the Mookambikai bus stop in Kolathur. After ordering and eating biriyani, the duo tried to leave without paying the bill. When the manager, Dayanidhi of Perambur, stopped them, the duo allegedly threatened him claiming to be rowdy elements and robbed him of Rs 1,500 at knifepoint before fleeing the spot.





Based on his complaint, Kolathur police launched a hunt for the duo with the help of CCTV footage and secured them.



